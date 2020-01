HOPEWELL, V.a. (WRIC) — A dog is dead following a house fire.

Crews went to South 13th Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday Evening for a fire and saw flames shooting from the home.

Investigators tell 8News they tried to perform CPR on the animal but it didn’t help.

No people were hurt in this fire.

This is a developing story.