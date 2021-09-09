New time capsule set to put into Lee monument base

UPDATE:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Richmond are preparing to put a new time capsule into the base of the pedestal that held the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee for 131 years before Wednesday.

Workers spent Thursday morning trying to locate and remove a time capsule from 1887 planted at the base of the pedestal of the Robert E. Lee monument.

Crews began work early Thursday morning, removing cornerstones at the monument’s base in hopes they could locate the 134-year-old time capsule believed to be holding artifacts from around that time.

The 1887 capsule is deeper than originally anticipated, and the focus right now is still on the corner already being dug into.

The time frame for how long it could take to remove the 1887 capsule is unknown, according to Clark Mercer, Gov. Northam’s Chief of Staff.

#UPDATE: Crews have run into a bit of a roadblock with the process. We’re told the time capsule is deeper than expected. So, now, they’ll re-assess and dig deeper into the corner area.. which is still where the believe the capsule is. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/2PSqplraPZ — Autumn Childress (@achildresstv) September 9, 2021

Crews are working to see how deep into the pedestal they can go to retrieve the 1887 capsule without endangering structural integrity of the entire base of the monument.

Meanwhile, work has already begun to take out a different pillar out and put a time capsule from 2021 in.

