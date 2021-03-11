Crews respond to early morning fire at Henrico retirement community

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico fire crews investigating an early morning fire at the Masonic Home of Virginia Retirement Community.

Crews responded to the home around 3 a.m. to reports of smoke coming from the hallway of the building. Officials say the fire happened in the laundry room and caused the automatic fire suppression system to deploy, containing the fire.

All 88 residents were relocated to a safe area, and no injuries were reported.

Crews are still on scene removing smoke and water from the facility. Henrico Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of the fire.