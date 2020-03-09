Crews work small brush fire on Belle Isle

A small brush fire spanning one-third of an acre prompted a response from Richmond fire crews Monday afternoon.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A small brush fire spanning one-third of an acre prompted a response from Richmond fire crews Monday afternoon.

Fire officials reported to the area of W. 21st Street and Riverside Drive around 3:15 p.m. Officials told 8News the small fire was hard to treat as a result of its location, however, the fire is fully extinguished.

There is no threat to the property or the surrounding area.

