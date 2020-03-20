Breaking News
1 dead, 1 expected to survive after Nine Mile Road double shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say one man is dead, and another is expected to survive following a shooting in Richmond Thursday night.

It happened in the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road around 8 p.m.

Police say officers were called to the scene following reports of shots fired. Arriving officers quickly located two males who had been shot.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000.

