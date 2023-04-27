RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that left a woman dead and two others injured.

Around 2:19 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, officers were called to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue after hearing gunfire in the area. According to police, three women were found with gunshot wounds.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while police said the third woman refused treatment for her injuries.

Anyone with information about this triple shooting is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.