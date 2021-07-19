1 dead; 2 injured in Sunday shooting on Hull Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward after multiple people were shot on Hull Street Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Hull Street At approximately 5:41 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

RPD said one victim was pronounced at the scene, the second male was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A third victim, a male in his late teens, arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.