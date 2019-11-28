1 dead, another hurt in early-morning double shooting in Creighton Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say one person is dead and another person is hurt after a double shooting in Richmond’s Creighton Court Thanksgiving morning.

Just after 4:15 a.m., officers were called to the area of the 2000 block of Creighton Road for a report of a shooting. Officers quickly located two adults who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead and the other victim received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At this time, there’s no suspect information. Detectives are still currently on scene canvassing the area for any potential witnesses and collecting evidence.

