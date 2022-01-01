1 dead, another injured after shooting at large New Year’s Eve party

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC)– A large New Year’s Eve party ends with one man dead and another person fighting for their life.

According to the Prince George County Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at a New Year, outdoor, bonfire party on Ellis Road at 12:30a.m.

When officers arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds laying on a grass field.

Tramaz Tynes, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Police said the crowd size at the event is estimated to have been over 100 people. People were trying to leave as officers arrived.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Wayne Newsome at (804) 863-1863, email wnewsome@princegeorgecountyva.gov, call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using the P3tips app.

This is a developing story.