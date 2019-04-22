1 of 2 teens charged with robbing, murdering Richmond man found not guilty

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the teens charged with murdering a 23-year-old Richmond man was found not guilty, according to the victim’s family.

Joshua Grey was shot and killed while trying to sell an iPhone last September. The jury found 17-year-old Demeco Pressey-Robertson not guilty on multiple charges — except one count each of conspiracy and attempted robbery. A 15-year-old admits to pulling the trigger, but claims Pressey-Robertson forced him to commit the crime.

The prosecution claims Pressey-Robertson set up and planned the robbery, using the LetGo app to lure Grey to the Shop n’ Go on Mechanicsville Turnpike. They added that Pressey-Robertson approached the 15-year-old while he was walking to school and convinced him to help in the robbery, using him as the ‘face’ of the transaction.

The 15-year-old, testifying on behalf of the prosecution, said Pressey-Robertson threatened him with a weapon and told him they would split the money.

When Grey arrived at the Shop n’ Go and requested $350 for the phone, the prosecution said he asked if he was being robbed after noticing the 15-year-old gripping a weapon in his pants.

When the teen pulled the gun out to show that it was loaded, that’s when Grey attempted to retrieve it, according to testimony heard in court. Grey was shot in the chest during an ensuing altercation and later died.

The defense, meanwhile, argued that the only evidence against them was the 15-year-old’s testimony and that the phone used to contact Grey via the LetGo app was passed around by several others.

Surveillance footage played in court showed the moments leading up to when Grey was shot. Some who saw it cried; others left the courtroom.

The defense argued that the video only shows the 15-year-old suspect shooting Grey and that there is no video evidence tying Pressey-Robertson to the scene.

