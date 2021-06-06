1 person killed, another with life-threatening injuries following shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the Petersburg Bureau of Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the area behind the car wash just off University Boulevard at Patton Park around 3 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

According to officers, two men opened fire and started shooting at one another. One man is dead and another was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Petersburg police have identified the victim as 74-year-old Willie Noise III. The victim’s niece said the family is heartbroken.

“My uncle was a community advocate,” said Melanie Noise, the victim’s niece. “You know, I want it to be understood that he was a helpful, very productive citizen. He wasn’t just out here taking up space.”

The victim’s niece believes the shooting started after a altercation between the two men.

“To my understanding, there was a disagreement between the person who did it, who shot him and others that were down here,” Noise said.

The second person involved in the shooting has not been identified.

Stay with 8News for updates.