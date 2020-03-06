1 sent to hospital after gun discharges inside Powhatan home

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A firearm discharged inside a Powhatan residence, sending one person to the hospital.

Deputies say the incident occurred in the 2600 block of Maidens Road.

According to deputies, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital ‘conscious and communicating.’

Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office adds there is no threat to the community.

An investigation is ongoing.

