POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A firearm discharged inside a Powhatan residence, sending one person to the hospital.
Deputies say the incident occurred in the 2600 block of Maidens Road.
According to deputies, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital ‘conscious and communicating.’
Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office adds there is no threat to the community.
An investigation is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES:
- Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Henrico’s West End
- 1 sent to hospital after gun discharges inside Powhatan home
- Sweeping renewable energy bill poised for final passage
- Lawmakers target tech companies in fight against child sex abuse
- Concerns of under testing for coronavirus pushes CDC to change requirements