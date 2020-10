PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 2300 block of Navajo Court.

Initial reports for the shooting came in around 1 a.m., when officers said one person had been shot. Officers gave another update around 2 a.m., that two additional victims had arrived to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Petersburg Police at (804)732-4222 or by going to http://P3tips.com.