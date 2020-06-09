10 suspects at large after wiping out Richmond tech store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for help identifying 10 suspects after they were caught on camera robbing and looting a local veteran-owned tech store.

Leonard Blue, the owner of Experimax, was left with glass at his feet and shelves wiped clean after his store was looted on May 31. Police said the suspects entered the store between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. — three separate times.

“Before the incident, I was here at the store up until a little bit past one o’clock. It was quiet. The streets were quiet. Three individuals came up and broke through the window,” Blue told 8News on June 2. “They initially came into the store, looted the store and left. A vehicle came up with several individuals in it. Coming in, going through the store.”

Suspects sought in burglary, looting of RVA tech store. (Photos: RPD)

Suspects sought in burglary, looting of RVA tech store. (Photos: RPD)

Suspects sought in burglary, looting of RVA tech store. (Photos: RPD)

Suspects sought in burglary, looting of RVA tech store. (Photos: RPD)

Suspects sought in burglary, looting of RVA tech store. (Photos: RPD)

Suspects sought in burglary, looting of RVA tech store. (Photos: RPD)

Suspects sought in burglary, looting of RVA tech store. (Photos: RPD)

Police said the suspects stole almost all of the camera equipment, cellphones and registers — more than $100,000 in merchandise. RPD said the suspects also took a handgun from inside a desk drawer.

A local tech shop, Computer Cave — run by Shane Lecks and Andrew Kimberlin — created a GoFundMe to help Blue make up for the property that was stolen.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-100