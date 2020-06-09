10 years later, tips still sought in murder of Henrico man

Henrico County Police Department asked the public for any information for a 10-year-old cold case involving the murder of Robert Lee Cox, Jr. (Photo courtesy of Henrico County Government)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is still seeking any information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Robert Lee. Cox, Jr.

Cox was “violently murdered,” while sitting in his car listening to music on June, 8, 2010, according to Henrico County officials.

On the 10-year anniversary of his death, Henrico Police are once again asking for leads on a case that has since grown cold.

Henrico County Government shared details about the cold case in a nearly 18-minute long video on YouTube in 2018.

Anyone with information relative to this cold case is asked to contact Henrico County Police Department at (804) 501-5000.

