$10K reward offered for info on 2 burglaries from Henrico gun store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing from the New American Arms gun store in Henrico County twice in a 10-day span.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced the combined reward following two burglaries at a federal firearms licensee in the 4900 block of West Broad Street.

According to a release from the ATF, burglaries were reported on Jan. 19 and Jan. 29, where firearms were stolen each time.

“Anyone who uses illegal means to obtain firearms is someone of serious concern for law enforcement,” ATF Washington Special Agent in Charge Ashan M. Benedict said in a statement.

Multiple suspects captured on surveillance footage during the second burglary were seen leaving the scene in a white sedan.

“Our mission and focus is on keeping communities safe and ensuring that law-abiding business owners can operate without fear of attacks on their livelihood. We will continue to work closely with our partners at the Henrico County Police Division and ask anyone in the community who may know something to please come forward,” Benedict continued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators immediately. To provide tips to ATF, call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. To provide tips to the Henrico County Police Division, call 804-501-5000 or you can submit anonymous tips via the P3TIPS app on your smartphone device.

