11 charged in Adam Oakes alleged hazing death appear in court

Booking photos of the men arrested by the VCU Police Department in connection to Adam Oakes death. (Photos provided by the Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 11 former members of the Delta Chi fraternity’s VCU chapter appeared in court on charges relating to the alleged hazing death of freshman Adam Oakes. 10 defendants, who face charges in Richmond, were released on bond Monday. The remaining defendant is facing a judge in Prince William County, and was released on bond as well.

On Friday, 8News reported that 8 of the 11 charged had been taken into custody by VCU police and Virginia State Police. Of the three remaining students, two – Andrew White and Alexander Bradley – since turned themselves in. It is unclear at this time how the remaining defendant, Robert Fritz, entered custody.

One defendant, Alexander Bradley, turned himself in this morning. While that’s not the normal process, his attorney told a Richmond judge that when he heard the arraignments were taking place this morning, he brought his client to the courthouse to turn himself in.

All ten defendants in Richmond were granted bond, with bail ranging from $500 to $5,000. Mandatory drug and alcohol testing was also made a condition of their release. Many of them were ordered to live with their parents or remain in Virginia for the time being. Andrew White, who since moved to South Carolina, was told he must move in with his parents who live in Virginia.

The difference in bond was not due to differences in charges against the defendants, but rather a result of the discretion granted to the different judges who handled each arraignment.

In court, both the prosecution and defense said the students had been suspended from VCU on Friday. A spokesperson from VCU said that due to policies protecting students’ privacy, they could not release information regarding disciplinary actions.

New Details Revealed in Court

In court, prosecutors also began building their version of the events that took place that night in February.

As 8News has previously reported, the medical examiner found the cause of Oakes’ death to be alcohol poisoning, and prosecutors said Monday his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was at least .40 at the time of his death.

Prosecutors said witnesses saw Oakes’ “big brother,” Andrew White, who is one of the former fraternity members charged, mix an “unusually strong” drink for him. Oakes was then forced to chug the drink – along with a “full handle” of alcohol – alongside the defendant, they said.

The prosecutors went on to describe how the Delta Chi chapter president, who has also been charged, instructed “underground pledges,” among them Adam Oakes, not to watch university-mandated anti-hazing material.