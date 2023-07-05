HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Eleven men across Virginia have been charged with soliciting minors for sex online. These arrests were made through a large-scale undercover operation that transcended county lines.

Henrico County police’s VICE Operations Team members were key players in this state-wide effort. The identity of an agent who provided information about the investigation was withheld due to the private nature of his role.

“We’re getting these people off the streets so that they can’t offend actual children,” the officer said.

This particular investigation was a multi-jurisdictional effort. It mandated assistance from Henrico County Police, but also Virginia State Police and FBI Richmond.

In terms of the action that led to the arrests, agents began by making contact online with offenders.

“Most of the time they’re contacting us,” Henrico County police explained. “They’re reaching out first and they’re initiating the conversation.”

Between May 23 and 24, the criminals traveled to meet up with people they thought were minors. However, upon arrival, they were actually met by law enforcement.

Seven of these meetings took place in Henrico County, but the offenders are from across the state — including New Kent, Prince George and Chesterfield counties.

“I think, initially, when I first started doing this, it was a little bit surprising,” Henrico County Police said. “But now that I’ve been doing it for a while, it seems to kind of be the norm.”

Henrico County police’s VICE Operations Team had roughly 180 arrests for crimes of this nature since 2019. Preventing these alarming crimes from becoming, as the anonymous Henrico County police officer previously described, “the norm” is exactly why their team strives to educate parents and children.

“Have a trusting relationship with your parents,” the officer started. “Don’t be so eager to share so many details about your life online, particularly with strangers.”

The men caught through the May 23 and 24 investigations face a variety of charges, including solicitation of minors for prostitution and using a communication device to solicit a minor. Investigators are still working to arrest one individual involved.

Authorities added that these types of bad actors don’t have a specific profile. Their characteristics eclipse the broad spectrum of race, age, and gender identity.

The officer who helped break down this operation for the community highlighted a part of the job that stands out to him.

“I think the speed at which it happens really shocked me,” he began. “And the ease with which some of these people communicate online, especially once they realize that they’re talking to a child.”

That investigator also encouraged parents to teach their children to be more mindful of who they talk to online and to be very cautious about what information they share with anyone.