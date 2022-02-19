115 mph chase on I-95 ends when deputy rams fleeing driver

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Stafford deputy was driving north on Route 1 just before 11 pm when he saw several vehicles that appeared to be going over 100 mph in the opposite lane.

The deputy managed to turn around and catch up with one of the cars, a grey Chrysler. The Chrysler took on on-ramp to I-95, accelerating to over 115 mph with the deputy still in pursuit.

The driver managed to elude capture by crossing into Prince William County and weaving between other drivers – but at some point he exited I-95, turned around and re-entered Stafford County on Route 1.

There he passed another deputy, who clocked him at over 90 mph.

That deputy gave chase, until the Chrysler lost control and spun out. The driver attempted to flee again, but the deputy ended the chase by ramming the car.

The driver, Rakeen Carlisle, 28, of Stafford, was arrested at the scene and is charged with DUI, reckless driving and aggressive driving.