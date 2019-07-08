12K scratch-off lottery tickets, 170 cartons of cigarettes stolen from Virginia Fas-Mart

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A person stole nearly 12,000 scratch-off lottery tickets and 170 cartons of cigarettes from a Virginia business early Saturday morning.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the breaking and entering at the Fas-Mart convenience store on 624 Garrisonville Road.

Authorities said they responded to the business alarm going off around 4:35 a.m. When deputies arrived they found the Fas-Mart’s window shattered and the door opened.

K9 units surveyed the area but the suspect was not located.

The owner of the store conducted an inventory check and contacted police saying he suffered a loss of between $120,000 and $360,000.

Deputies said the owner reported nearly 12,000 scratch-off lottery tickets varying between $10.00 and $30,000 stolen.

The suspect also stole an estimated 170 cartons of cigarettes.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at (540) 658-4400.