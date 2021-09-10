13 people arrested following multi-year, multi-agency drug trafficking and money laundering investigation in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico announced Friday that a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking and money laundering spanning three years culminated in the arrest of 13 people earlier this month.

Henrico County Police say a significant amount of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana was seized along with incriminating financial documents.

Of the arrests, Nikkie Tyler, 42, of Henrico, is suspected of being the principal organizer of the trafficking and laundering operation, which authorities believe reached across the nation and into Mexico and dates back as far as 2015. Tyler has been charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to distribute marijuana in excess of five pounds and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Henrico PD’s Organized Crime Section launched the investigation into this operation in spring 2018. The department credits various local, state and federal agencies in assisting with the investigation and collaborating on making arrests.

These agencies include: Chesterfield County Police, Henrico Fire, Richmond Police, Virginia State Police, Virginia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service, Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.