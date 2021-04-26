14-year-old boy charged with murder in fatal Richmond shooting of 15 year old

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder for the shooting death of another teen earlier this month.

A 14-year-old boy is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy on April 8. Richmond Police responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Afton Road shortly after 4:45 p.m. On the scene, officers found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felon.

Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.