14-year-old charged in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened on September 6, Richmond police said.

The teen was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 6 in the 1000 block of St. James Street. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or Major Crimes Det. K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613.