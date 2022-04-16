WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting at a high school carnival in Prince William County hospitalized a 14-year-old girl on Friday night.

At around 9:22 p.m., officers assigned to an off-duty security detail at the carnival located on the grounds of Gar-Field High School heard what sounded like gunfire coming from an area near the entrance of the school.

The sound caused those attending the carnival to flee in mass. The officers ran towards the gunfire where they eventually located a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Officers provided immediate first aid to the girl until rescue personnel arrived at the scene. She was then flown to a nearby hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

An investigation into the incident revealed that two groups left the carnival and were involved in a verbal argument in the parking lot. At some point during the encounter, multiple gunshots were fired, and the groups dispersed on foot.

The victim was located in the parking lot by officers several yards away from where the shooting occurred. It is unknown if the victim was affiliated with or known by the groups involved. Multiple shell casings were also recovered at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a possible suspect flee towards Smoketown Rd after the shooting. No other shooting victims were located.

Officers did determine an uninvolved vehicle was struck by a bullet as the driver was leaving the carnival. The driver was not injured.

According to police, the suspect was described as a black male, possibly in his teens, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500.