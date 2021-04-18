14-year-old grazed by a bullet in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police said a 14-year-old was grazed by a bullet Sunday evening.
Police responded to the 1400 block of Farmer Street around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived they found the 14-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim was treated for their injuries and then released from a nearby hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact Petersburg Police at (804) 81-1212 or through the P3 tips.
Details are limited, stay with 8News for updates.