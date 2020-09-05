14-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Emporia Police Department said they are conducting a homicide investigation after a 14-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to the 200 block of Briggs St. at 2:50 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the back yard.

The Greensville County Volunteer Rescue determined the victim died from the gunshot wounds at the scene.

Detectives said the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with Information is asked to call the Emporia Police Department at 434-634-2121.

LATEST HEADLINES: