EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Emporia Police Department said they are conducting a homicide investigation after a 14-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning.
Police said they responded to the 200 block of Briggs St. at 2:50 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the back yard.
The Greensville County Volunteer Rescue determined the victim died from the gunshot wounds at the scene.
Detectives said the investigation is still on-going.
Anyone with Information is asked to call the Emporia Police Department at 434-634-2121.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 14-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting
- Mid-Atlantic Christian Univerity confirms building collapse Saturday morning, all students accounted for
- Second stimulus checks: Trump proposes using leftover money to fund direct payments
- ‘I think he’s just a horrible person’: Widow of Mr. Rogers criticizes Trump
- Georgia Jail inmate beaten to death; Inmate incarcerated for alleged racially motivated attack is suspect