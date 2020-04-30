14-year-old shot in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 14-year-old has minor injuries after a shooting early Thursday evening in Chesterfield, according to police.

Police told 8News that officers were called to the 10200 block of Ronaldton Road for a shooting around 6:10 p.m. There, officers located a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. Police would not say if the injured juvenile was a male or female.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they are not looking for a suspect at this time.

An 8News crew at the scene witnessed officers arrest a female and question another male in reference to the incident.

Police did not comment on the apparent arrest but did say an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

