EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Emporia Police Department has identified three suspects in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr.

Harris was found with a gunshot wound in the front yard of a house on the 500 block of Park Avenue around midnight on Tuesday, August 2.

After an investigation, Emporia Police obtained two search warrants in connection to the case, which were served in Emporia County and Greensville County with the help of Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

The results of the investigation led detectives to obtain multiple warrants for First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Reckless handling of a Firearm.

A 15-year-old male suspect has been taken into custody and is being housed at Crater Youth Detention Facility in Petersburg. Police are still searching for two additional suspects in connection to the homicide.

18-year-old Arkee Necho Porter Jr., a resident of Emporia, was identified as a suspect, and police ask anyone with information on his location to come forward.

Police did not release the identity of the third suspect because he’s a juvenile.

Anyone with information as to the location of Porter is asked to contact the Emporia Police Department at 434-634-7320.