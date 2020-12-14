15-year-old dies in shooting on Drew Road in York County

Crime

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office say that a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday night.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Drew Road in York County.

17-year-old charged in connection with fatal shooting at Suffolk Wawa

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

This appears to be an isolated incident, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies are currently on the scene gathering information.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FB Tip Line 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events