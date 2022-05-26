PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a 15-year-old high school student in Woodbridge after it was discovered that he had brought a knife inside the school.

On the morning of May 25, police responded to the scene at Woodbridge High School, located at 3001 Old Bridge Road, after receiving a report that there was a student with a weapon on the property.

After further investigation, it was revealed that three students, including the suspect, were involved in a verbal altercation in a bathroom that had escalated. The altercation became physical between one of the students and the suspect, who then pulled out a knife. A struggle between the two over the knife ensued during which the suspect was stabbed. The fight eventually ended and all three students left the bathroom.

A teacher was later notified about the incident and contacted security and the School Resource Officer assigned to the high school. They located the suspect in a classroom suffering from a minor stab wound. A school nurse treated the suspect before he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

During officers’ investigation, they found a knife inside the suspect’s backpack. The suspect, identified as a 15-year-old male from Woodbridge, was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property and brandishing a weapon on school property.

He is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000, or submit a tip online through pwcva.gov/policetip.