16-year-old charged in deadly Louisa County home invasion; victims identified

(Photo ABC 16 in Charlottesville)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old is in custody and facing a handful of charges stemming from a deadly home invasion and robbery in Louisa County that left an elderly man dead and his wife hospitalized.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, when the Louis County sheriff’s office was called to a home on South Spotswood Trail for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, deputies found73-year-old Nancy Payne suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Deputies later found her husband, 82-year-old Roger Wood Payne, Jr. also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The married couple’s vehicle was reported missing and later found, along with the 16-year-old suspect, in Nelson County.

Authorities said they are investigating the incident as a home invasion.

The 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery and breaking and entering to commit murder and robbery.

Authorities did not say whether or not the suspect and victims were known to each other.

