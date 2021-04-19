VSP: 17-year-old arrest after high-speed chase in stolen car ends in crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy after he led troopers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car on Monday morning that ended in a vehicle crash.

At about 6:48 a.m. on April 19, state police tried to stop a vehicle going eastbound on I-264 for speeding. When the trooper turned on their lights, VSP said the driver of 2015 Kia Optima didn’t pull over and instead accelerated to speeds up to 127mph.

State police said the Kia then exited at Birdneck Road and then re-entered the interstate traveling westbound lanes at speeds of up to 100mph.

The driver exited again at Lynnhaven Parkway and entered Dean Drive, which is a dead end road. When Troopers tried to block the vehicle, VSP said the driver struck a trooper’s vehicle and jumped the curb.

Running the stop sign at Lynnhaven Parkway and Dean Drive, the driver or the Kia was struck by a 2021 Honda Accord. After being hit by, police said the driver fled on foot but was caught and arrested shortly after.

Police said the driver of the Honda, and the troopers involved did not sustain any injuries.

Officials said the registration of the vehicle came back as stolen from Virginia Beach.

VSP said the driver, a 17-year-old boy, was transported to Virginia Beach Juvenile Intake where he will be processed and charged.