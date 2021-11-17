17-year-old wanted for Nine Mile Road double homicide surrenders to police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said one of the juveniles suspected of shooting and killing two children and injuring two adults on Nov. 12 turned himself in.

Police said the suspect came to the Richmond Police headquarters to surrender on Wednesday evening just before 8 p.m.

He was the last of four suspects that Richmond Police were searching for in connection with the deadly shooting.

The teen faces the following charges:

Murder – Two counts

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony – Eight counts

Aggravated malicious wounding – Two counts

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Shooting from a moving vehicle

Attempted murder

The shooting claimed the lives of two children — a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.

“I continue to commend the officers, major crimes detectives, and all of those involved in resolving this case so quickly as we pursue justice for the families of the victims,” Chief Gerald Smith said.