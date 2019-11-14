1  of  3
Breaking News
18-year-old arrested after early-morning armed robbery at Chesterfield 7-Eleven Roanoke City Schools closed as police believe AWOL marine wanted for murder is in immediate area Last night’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions episode to air today on 8News

18-year-old arrested after early-morning armed robbery at Chesterfield 7-Eleven

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven in Chesterfield County early Thursday morning.

The crime occurred around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 6500 block of Iron Bridge Road. Police say the female suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money. The clerk was able to obtain the license plate information after she fled in the scene in a vehicle.

‘A short time later,’ police said officers located the suspect vehicle at a traffic stop and took 18-year-old Trinity Keffer into custody. The Chesterfield County resident has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm, wearing a mask in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon.

No one was injured during the incident.

“Police continue their investigation into the robbery. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.”

— Chesterfield County Police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events