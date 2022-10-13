VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia 18-year-old received multiple charges after police seized 20 pounds of marijuana, a gun, and marijuana-related products from locations across Virginia Beach.

An investigation is underway, and charges have been filed after search warrants executed by the Virginia Beach Police Department across several locations revealed illegally possessed firearms and large quantities of marijuana on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to a Virginia Beach Police release.

During the search, officers located 20 pounds of marijuana and other THC-related products, according to the release. Officers also located and seized a gun.

The suspect was identified by police as 18-year-old Ian Dougherty, of Virginia Beach. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana of more than five pounds, falsifying a federal firearm purchase form, and possession of more than one pound of marijuana while in possession of a gun.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Virginia Beach Second Precinct t 757-385-2700.