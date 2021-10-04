18-year-old Cypress Street shooting victim identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A young Richmond man died at the hospital after being taken there with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday.

Richmond Police Department identified the shooting victim as 18-year-old Michael Gregory.

Police say he was shot around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning on Cypress Street. He was still alive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police found him at the scene and was taken from there to the hospital.

Anyone with information about who shot and killed Gregory can call Major Crimes Detective Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.