PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after an 18-year-old was killed in an apartment complex shooting altercation.

in the early hours of this morning.

At around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in Gainesville.

The shooting had taken place an hour earlier and had left an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The man — now identified as 18-year-old Michael Arther of Dumfries, Virginia — was taken to a nearby hospital by an acquaintance. Hospital staff then notified the police.

Arthur did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital soon after.

Following Arthur’s death, a homicide investigation was opened by Prince William County Police Department.

The investigation revealed that Arthur was shot following an altercation that reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex. No other injuries were reported.

Officers were sent to the area and were able to locate the scene where the crime had occurred. Two nearby parked and uncoupled vehicles had sustained damage from the incident’s gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing but police say that they do not believe the incident was random and there is no active threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web-tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.