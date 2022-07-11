BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident in which an 18-year-old was killed.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, deputies were called to a reported shooting incident on Rose Drive near Mallard Crossing in Lawrenceville.

Upon their arrival, deputies and emergency medical personnel reportedly located a single male victim lying on the side of the roadway with a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim — identified as Keon Lee Singleton, 18, of White Plains, Virginia — was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and the body was reportedly transported to Richmond for autopsy.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred near a family-hosted event attended by hundreds of people. Dozens of people were reportedly around during the shooting incident.

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.