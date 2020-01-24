18-year-old linked to Chesterfield shooting sought by police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are searching for an 18-year-old wanted in relation to a Tuesday night.

Police have obtained arrest warrants for Jacob Matthews, 18, of the 2200 block of Riverside Drive in Richmond, for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and malicious wounding. Officers say Matthews is linked to a Jan. 21 shooting in the 9300 block of Windwood Court that left a man suffering from minor injuries.

Anyone with information relative to Matthews’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

