18-year-old shot in Hopewell on Tuesday evening

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old male was hospitalized today following a shooting in Hopewell. The young adult was shot in the chest at Summit Apartment Complex.

The Hopewell Police Department responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive around 5:15 p.m. after receiving shots fired calls. Before arriving to the complex, another call came in about a male victim. Police located the victim upon arrival.

He was suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound and taken by Med-Flight to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Jamari Antonio Taylor, a Hopewell resident.

Police are withholding additional motive and circumstance information as the investigation continues. They do not believe the incident was a random act of violence. No one else was injured during the shooting.

Hopewell Police are asking anyone with information to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.