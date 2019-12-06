1  of  3
Breaking News
19-year-old charged with killing Richmond store employee during apparent robbery Arrest made in shooting death of Richmond firefighter Shooter kills 2, wounds others, is dead at Florida Navy base

19-year-old charged with killing Richmond store employee during apparent robbery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with killing a Richmond store clerk during an apparent robbery.

Deon Thomas, 19, of the 200 block of West Charity Street, was arrested yesterday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. He has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

On Saturday, November 30, authorities responded to a store in the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike for reports of a person shot at 11:03 p.m. Officers found a victim, later identified as Ashraf H. Mahasees, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mahasees, who worked at the store according to police, died at the scene.

Investigators believe the motive of the crime was robbery.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events