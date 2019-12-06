19-year-old charged with killing Richmond store employee during apparent robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with killing a Richmond store clerk during an apparent robbery.

Deon Thomas, 19, of the 200 block of West Charity Street, was arrested yesterday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. He has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

On Saturday, November 30, authorities responded to a store in the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike for reports of a person shot at 11:03 p.m. Officers found a victim, later identified as Ashraf H. Mahasees, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mahasees, who worked at the store according to police, died at the scene.

Investigators believe the motive of the crime was robbery.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

