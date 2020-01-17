19-year-old dead for days before body found in Lunenburg County

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State troopers believe foul play is involved in the death of a 19-year-old in Lunenburg County.

Antonio Rich, 19, was found Wednesday afternoon along Moores Ordinary Street in Kenbridge. The body had been there for several days, troopers told 8News. While the county’s Sheriff’s Office began the investigation, State Police was called to assist. Now, investigators are working to put together a timeline of the 19-year-old’s death.

8News spoke with Virginia State Police special agent Kevin George by phone and he says troopers are looking for leads.

“The body was found in a remote area so we’re just looking for people that know or knew the deceased,” he said. “Who would have last seen or spoken to him.”

Residents in the area say news of a death investigation isn’t surprising.

“A whole lot of stuff goes on around here,” said Lunenburg County resident Donnie Cox. “No doubt about it…”

But it won’t scare them away.

“It’s just stuff going on around here that has never happened before,” Cox said. “But, nah, I ain’t going nowhere.”

Authorities ask anyone in the area with information relative to this investigation to call the Virginia State Police by cell at #77 or (434) 352-7128 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

