19-year-old identified as victim of Monday homicide on Southlawn Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of Monday’s fatal shooting on Southlawn Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Jay’Quan Royster, 19, of Richmond.

Police said on Monday, Dec. 6, just after 7 p.m. Royster was being driven to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound when the driver flagged down a Richmond Fire Department vehicle asking for assistance.

First responders gave Royster initial treatment before taking him to a local hospital, where he later died from his injury.

RPD said the shooting took place in the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue and they are continuing to investigate this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app can also be used to submit tips.