VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. When they got there they found a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old victim, identified as Jakhari Hall of Virginia Beach, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The 18-year-old victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is believed to be in stable condition as of now.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-888-562-5887.