PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on May 22.

Police were called to University Boulevard around 12:35 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

When officers got to the scene they found 19-year-old Austin Evans suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Evans was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police now need help tracking down the shooter, information can be reported to Detective R. Walker at 804-732-4222.