2 accused of stealing $1,300 in cigarettes sought by police

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Colonial Heights are searching for two men accused of stealing $1,300 worth of cigarettes.
It happened at the Walgreens located on Boulevard in Colonial Heights. Police say one man distracted a clerk while the other went behind the counter and took a box of cigarettes.
Officers add that they left in a silver van.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers.
