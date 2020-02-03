2 accused of stealing $1,300 in cigarettes sought by police

Breaking News
by: WRIC Newsroom

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Colonial Heights are searching for two men accused of stealing $1,300 worth of cigarettes.

It happened at the Walgreens located on Boulevard in Colonial Heights. Police say one man distracted a clerk while the other went behind the counter and took a box of cigarettes.

Officers add that they left in a silver van.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers.

