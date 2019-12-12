2 additional suspects charged in deadly Richmond robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police said Thursday that two additional suspects have been charged in the death of a Richmond man who was killed in his home during a robbery in April.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Chateau Drive on April 30 at 10:15 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
Authorities found 40-year-old Reginald K. Addo shot in his home. Police said he died on the way to the hospital.
In May, Timothy A. Ward and Timon A. Ward, who are brothers, were arrested and charged with murder, abduction, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Richmond police, with the help of U.S. Marshals, arrested two additional suspects in the case on Monday. Willie Gamble Jr., 19, and Lawrence T. Moseley, 18, were taken into custody and charged with murder, abduction, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said.
Investigators believe the four suspects were all involved in the robbery that led to the fatal shooting of Addo.
