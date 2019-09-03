2 arrested for pointing gun at clerk, robbing Stafford County convenience store

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people, ages 19 and 17, were arrested after an armed robbery at a Stafford-area convenience store.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the Fas Mart, located in the 2900 Jefferson Davis Highway for a robbery. Deputies learned that a male entered the store, point a gun at the employee and demanded money.

The store clerk complied.

The male left the scene in a white Nissan Maxima and headed north on Route 1, according to deputies. Deputies picked up the suspect vehicle on southbound Jefferson Davis Highway and pulled the vehicle over in the 2800 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Inside the vehicle, deputies encountered a 19-year-old boy and a 17-year-old woman, in addition to a firearm.

The driver, identified by authorities as Patrick Castillo, of Stafford, was taken into custody.

Castillo is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The 17-year-old girl is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.