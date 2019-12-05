2 charged after 19-year-old killed during botched robbery attempt in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old who was shot and killed on Wednesday died after attempting to rob someone during a drug transaction.

The sheriff’s office’s investigation determined that the deadly incident occurred after two people — 22-year-old Jevante Ellis and 19-year-old Noah Waters — made arrangements to buy narcotics from an associate.

That associate reportedly arranged for Ellis and Waters to purchase the drugs from 22-year-old Foster Brooks and met him near the area of Summerfield Court. When Waters — who authorities say was wearing a ski mask — and Ellis arrived, they attempted to rob Brooks at gunpoint.

Authorities say Brooks began firing his own weapon at Waters, shooting off several rounds, one of which struck Waters who later died at an area hospital.

Foster has been charged with six counts of shooting from a vehicle ‘as to endanger persons,’ the sheriff’s office said in a release. Ellis was charged with robbery.

22-year-old Foster Brooks (left) and 22-year-old Jevante Ellis (right)

“Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses,” the sheriff’s office added.

Due to the location of the shooting, which happened in 11600 Summerfield Court, several nearby schools were placed on lockdown as police investigated.

