2 charged after heroin, cocaine seized from Rixeyville home

Rixeyville, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are behind bars after authorities seized cocaine and heroin from a home in Culpeper County.

The Culpeper Sheriff’s ACE team executed a search warrant at 14100 Acorn Lane in Rixeyville after conducting an investigation into the distribution of heroin in the area.

“Heroin dealers know the product they sell is likely to kill,” Sheriff Scott Jenkins said. “Innocent children are being exposed to and even killed by Fentanyl, not to mention police and medical personnel often exposed.”

62-year-old Jackie Willis Jenkins of Rixeyville was arrested on the following charges:

One count of distribution

One count possession of heroin

One count of possession of suboxone

One count of possession of a firearm while in possession of heroin

One count of possession of a firearm by a felon

The sheriff’s office said the firearm’s serial number was illegible.

The ACE team also arrested 26-year-old Amber Smith of Rixeyville, on one count of possession of cocaine.

Authorities say Jenkins and Smith are being held without bail and incarcerated at the Culpeper County Jail.

“There should be no sympathy for these dealers,” Sheriff Jenkins said. “And my hope is that Culpeper Courts and jury members will send strong messages to them.”